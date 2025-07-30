Nexus Select Trust Q1 net income rises 12% to ₹460 cr on consumption boost

Nexus Select Trust, India’s only retail real estate investment trust (REIT), posted a 12 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in its net operating income (NOI) for Q1FY26, aided by a 10.6 per cent Y-o-Y increase in consumption.

The REIT reported an NOI of Rs 460.20 crore, while consumption growth at its malls was driven by fashion, jewellery, beauty and personal care, and entertainment. The REIT’s revenue from operations during the quarter stood at Rs 613.58 crore, up 10.79 per cent Y-o-Y.

Dalip Sehgal, executive director and chief executive officer at Nexus Select Trust, said: "We delivered strong operational and financial performance this quarter. Tenant sales and retail NOI grew by 11 per cent and 12 per cent Y-o-Y, respectively, despite the temporary disruption in our North and West India malls due to heightened geopolitical tensions."