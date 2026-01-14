Puravankara Q3 pre-sales at Rs 1,414 crore; adds 12.76 mn sq ft in 9M FY26

Bengaluru-headquartered realtor Puravankara today reported pre-sales of Rs 1,414 crore in the third quarter of FY26 ended in December, marking a 17 per cent annual growth. The company, in its operational results, said that in the first nine months of FY26 it added over 12.76 million square feet of potential developable area with a gross development value (GDV) of approximately Rs 13,900 crore.

The average price realisation improved by 12 per cent year-on-year to Rs 9,500 per square foot. Customer collections for the quarter grew by 22 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,140 crore.

Ashish Puravankara, managing director, Puravankara Limited, said, “In 9M FY26, we made significant progress in expanding our portfolio. These include marquee acquisitions across Bengaluru and Mumbai, such as a 53.5-acre land parcel in Anekal Taluk, Bengaluru, large-scale partnerships in North and East Bengaluru, and redevelopment projects at Malabar Hill and Chembur. Our focus remains on disciplined execution and value creation through strategic expansion in high-demand micro-markets.”

During the quarter, Puravankara said it continued the growth momentum, driven by sustenance sales. In Q3 FY26, the developer handed over 1.23 million square feet, delivering 1,116 homes, taking the cumulative handover for 9M FY26 to 2.58 million square feet (2,446 homes). In Q3 FY26, Puravankara launched Purva Silversky at Hebbagodi Village in Bengaluru’s Anekal Taluk with a total saleable area of 7.73 lakh square feet. The project comprises 356 units across three, four and five-bedroom configurations. During 9M FY26, the company launched a cumulative 2.83 million square feet of saleable area, of which 2.05 million square feet came from new phase launches.

Puravankara said it has strengthened its development pipeline with multiple land acquisitions and redevelopment projects across key markets. In Anekal Taluk, Bengaluru, the company acquired a strategically located 53.5-acre parcel in Attibele Hobli with a GDV potential of Rs 4,800 crore and development potential of 6.4 million square feet. In East Bengaluru, Puravankara entered into a joint development agreement for a 5.5-acre land parcel in Balegere with a combined GDV potential of over Rs 1,000 crore. In North Bengaluru, it partnered with KVN Property Holdings LLP for a 24.59-acre parcel at KIADB Hardware Park, offering 3.48 million square feet of developable area and a potential GDV of over Rs 3,300 crore.

In Mumbai, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Puravankara secured a redevelopment project in Malabar Hill spanning 1.43 acres with 0.7 million square feet of premium development and a GDV potential of Rs 2,700 crore. It was also selected as the preferred developer for the redevelopment of eight residential societies in Chembur, unlocking over 1.2 million square feet across a four-acre land parcel with an estimated GDV of Rs 2,100 crore. On the outlook, the company noted that India’s macroeconomic momentum remained strong in Q2 FY26, with real gross domestic product (GDP) growth of around 8.2 per cent year-on-year, leading the Reserve Bank of India to upgrade its FY26 growth outlook to 7.3 per cent.