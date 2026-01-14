Q3 result: Infosys, HDFC AMC, ICICI Prudential AMC among 25 firms on Jan 14

Infosys, HDFC AMC, ICICI Prudential AMC, Union Bank of India, Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww), Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers, Aditya Birla Money, and Den Networks are among 25 firms scheduled to announce their earnings report for Q3FY26.

Some other companies that are expected to declare their Q3 results today include HDB Financial Services, Indian Overseas Bank, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals, Network 18 Media & Investments, Plastiblends India, Indosolar, and Waaree Renewable Technologies.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Q3 results highlights

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance reported nearly 20 per cent year-on-year growth in net profit at Rs 390 crore for Q3FY26, compared with Rs 326.65 crore in the same period last year, aided by a strong rebound in investment income despite muted premium growth.

Net investment income during the quarter stood at Rs 10,745.64 crore, a sharp turnaround from a loss of Rs 7,905.93 crore reported in Q3FY25. The insurer’s annualised premium equivalent (APE) rose 3.57 per cent year-on-year to Rs 2,525 crore. APE represents the total of annualised first-year regular premiums along with 10 per cent of single premiums. Market overview for January 14 Indian equity benchmarks, the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty, opened on a cautious note on Wednesday as investors turned selective amid the Q3FY26 earnings season. However, net premium income edged lower to Rs 11,809.26 crore in Q3FY26 from Rs 12,261.4 crore a year earlier, reflecting subdued premium traction during the quarter.