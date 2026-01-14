Union Bank of India Q3 results: Net profit rises 9% to ₹5,017 cr, NPAs ease

Union Bank of India on Wednesday reported a 9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in standalone net profit for the December quarter . The state-owned lender reported a net profit of ₹5,017 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared with ₹4,603.63 crore in the same period last year.

Net interest income (NII), which reflects the difference between interest earned on loans and interest paid on deposits, rose by 1 per cent to ₹9,328 crore from ₹9,241 crore a year earlier.

The bank’s overall business grew by 5.04 per cent Y-o-Y during the quarter. Gross advances rose 7.13 per cent, while total deposits increased by 3.36 per cent. As of December 31, 2025, Union Bank of India’s total business stood at ₹22.40 trillion.