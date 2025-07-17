Jio Financial Services Q1FY26 results: Net profit rises 4% to ₹325 crore

Jio Financial Services on Thursday reported a marginal rise of 4 per cent in its net profit year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹325 crore in the first quarter of the financial year 2026 (Q1FY26) from ₹313 crore, mainly due to rise in expenses.

On a sequential basis, profit after tax increased 2.7 per cent.

The company’s revenue from operations increased 47 per cent at ₹612 crore as compared to ₹418 crore in the year ago period. However, total expenses increased by 228 per cent to ₹260.51 crore. Finance costs were ₹98.8 crore during the reporting period, which was negligible in the year ago period.

ALSO READ: RIL Q1 Preview: Profit to see strong YoY growth led by retail, Jio, and O2C Hitesh Sethia, managing director and CEO, Jio Financial Services, said, “As we scale up, by nurturing businesses at various stages of maturity, our results reflect the measured and evolving nature of our growth curve. The significant capital received during the demerger uniquely positions us to support early stage businesses through returns on market investments, and deploy capital more assertively in businesses that exhibit strong unit economics and profitability.” Jio Credit Limited, the flagship arm of JFS, reported assets under management of ₹11,665 crore, up from ₹217 crore in Q1FY25.