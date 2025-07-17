Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Nuvoco Vistas Q1 profit surges to Rs 133 cr on trade, premium sales

Nuvoco Vistas Q1 profit surges to Rs 133 cr on trade, premium sales

Nuvoco Vistas posts multi-fold profit growth to Rs 133 cr in Q1 FY26 on low base, premium products and trade sales; eyes Western expansion after Vadraj deal

Nuvoco Vistas Corp (Photo: Manufacturing Today India)
Nuvoco’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) in Q1 FY26 grew by 53 per cent YoY, to Rs 533 crore. (Photo: Manufacturing Today India)
Prachi Pisal Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 8:17 PM IST
Nirma Group-promoted cement firm Nuvoco Vistas Corp’s net profit after tax (attributable to owners of the parent) for the first quarter of the financial year 2026 (Q1 FY26) grew multiple times year-on-year (YoY), even as the company’s sales volume grew by 6 per cent.
 
The profit growth was driven by higher premiumisation and trade sales, and by the low base of the year-ago quarter. The profit stood at Rs 133.16 crore, driven by a 41 per cent share of premium products in the company’s trade sales. The company’s consolidated sales volume for Q1 FY26 stood at 5.1 million metric tonnes (mmt).
 
The profit in Q1 FY25 was Rs 2.84 crore, while the share of premium products was 40 per cent. Q1 FY25 was affected by the general elections.
 
The company’s revenue from operations during the quarter stood at Rs 2,872.7 crore, up 8.95 per cent YoY. Meanwhile, its total expenses grew by 1.89 per cent, to Rs 2,685.9 crore.
 
Nuvoco’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) in Q1 FY26 grew by 53 per cent YoY, to Rs 533 crore. The Ebitda growth was led by the focus on premiumisation and trade mix, which contributed to enhanced realisations in the quarter, the company stated. 
 
In Q1 FY26, the company’s trade mix stood at 76 per cent, the highest in the last 13 quarters. The trade mix stood at 73 per cent in Q1 FY25.
 
Jayakumar Krishnaswamy, Managing Director, Nuvoco Vistas Corp, stated, “The company witnessed healthy volume growth during the quarter. It maintained a sharp focus on premiumisation and trade mix, which contributed to enhanced realisations and led to the highest-ever first-quarter consolidated Ebitda in the company’s history.”
 
“Looking ahead, we remain committed to drive sustained growth and expand our market presence. Following the successful acquisition of Vadraj Cement, the company is fully geared up to operationalise the plants at Kutch and Surat by Q3 FY27 and at the same time expanding its market footprint in the Western region. Alongside this, the company will continue to prioritise initiatives around premiumisation, geo-optimisation and cost efficiency to further strengthen its competitive edge,” he added.
 
In Q1 FY26, the company’s net debt on a like-to-like basis (excluding debt for acquisition of Vadraj Cement) reduced by Rs 884 crore YoY to Rs 3,474 crore. In June, the company completed the acquisition of Vadraj by paying consideration of Rs 1,800 crore.
 
The company’s cement capacity as of Q1 FY26 stood at 25 mmt per annum (mmtpa), while the clinker capacity stood at 13.5 mmtpa.

Topics :Nuvoco VistasQ1 resultsNirma Groupcement industry

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 8:17 PM IST

