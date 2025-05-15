Lupin Q4 results: Net profit zooms by 112% to ₹782 cr, revenue up 14%

Mumbai-based pharma giant Lupin on Tuesday reported a sharp 112.4 per cent on-year rise in its consolidated net profit at ₹782.4 crore for the fourth quarter of financial year 2025 (Q4FY25), up from ₹368.2 crore recorded for the same period last year.

The company’s revenue from operations rose 14.2 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹5,671 crore, from ₹4,961 crore in Q4FY24.

Sequentially, the company’s profit and revenue fell by 8.9 per cent and 1.7 per cent.

On an operational basis, Lupin’s earnings before interest, tax, deduction and amortisation (Ebitda) rose by 34.3 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,371 crore, from ₹1,026 crore in Q4FY24, with Ebitda margin rising to 24.8 per cent from 21 per cent.

Commenting on the results, Nilesh Gupta, Managing Director at Lupin said FY25 was led by strong growth in sales and profitability driven by in-line and new products, and consistent improvement in operating margins backed by strong commercial momentum and operational efficiencies.

The pharma major also saw a double digit increase in its formulations business for the March quarter, with sales rising by 15 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹5,330.6 crore from ₹4,367 crore in Q4FY24.

In terms of geographies, North America accounted for 41 per cent of Lupin’s total global sales in Q4FY25 at ₹2,261.8 crore. This is a 19.0 per cent rise compared to ₹1,900 crore in Q4FY24.

The company added that it continues to be the third largest pharmaceutical player in both the US generic market and US total market by prescriptions.

In India, Lupin’s formulation sales went up 6.9 per cent to ₹1,711.3 crore from ₹1,601.5 crore in the same quarter last year, contributing 31 per cent to its global sales.

Sales revenue from other developed markets rose to ₹691.5 crore in the fourth quarter, a 30 per cent rise from ₹531.8 crore.

On the other hand, Lupin’s active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) business saw a 10.3 per cent on-year fall to ₹231.6 crore from ₹258.1 crore for the same period last year.

The company announced its results post the market hours. On Wednesday, Lupin’s shares rose marginally by 0.44 per cent, closing at ₹2.072 apiece on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).