Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Jubilant FoodWorks Q4 results: Profit down 77% to ₹48 cr, sales rise 35%

Jubilant FoodWorks Q4 results: Profit down 77% to ₹48 cr, sales rise 35%

Jubilant FoodWorks posted a 76.8% fall in Q4FY25 net profit to ₹48 crore even as sales rose 35%; Domino's India grew delivery revenue and added new stores

dominos, domino jubilant food pizza
Domino’s India recorded revenue growth of 18.8 per cent, led by strong order growth of 24.6 per cent. The brand posted a like-for-like (LFL) growth of 12.1 per cent, driven by delivery LFL growth of 21.9 per cent
Akshara Srivastava Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 9:06 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Jubilant FoodWorks, which operates Domino’s and Popeyes in India, reported a 76.8 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to ₹48 crore in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2024-25 (Q4FY25).
 
The company had reported a net profit of ₹207.5 crore in the same period last year. Its net sales spiked 35.3 per cent to ₹2,130 crore from ₹1,573.7 crore in the year-ago period.
 
For the full year, the company reported a 47 per cent drop in net profit to ₹210.7 crore, while its net sales rose 44 per cent to ₹8,141.7 crore.
 
“Trajectory of results over the last three quarters indicate the strength of our strategy, tech-capabilities and strong execution in Domino’s,” Sameer Khetarpal, chief executive officer and managing director, Jubilant FoodWorks stated in an earnings release.
 
Domino’s India witnessed a revenue growth of 18.8 per cent, led by strong order growth of 24.6 per cent. The brand recorded a like-for-like (LFL) growth of 12.1 per cent, driven by a delivery LFL growth of 21.9 per cent.
 
The company opened 52 new stores and entered nine new cities, reaching a network of 2,179 stores across 475 cities as of March 31, 2025.

Also Read

Union Bk, Jubilant FoodWorks must have stocks for your portfolio. Check why

Jubilant upbeat on demand momentum, targets 3,000 Domino's stores by 2028

Holi 2025: Time to stock up on restaurant-related scrips? FULL DETAILS here

Brokerages split on Jubilant FoodWorks amid margin concerns; stock tanks 6%

Jubilant Bhartia chairman denies assault allegations; to cooperate in probe

 
The company further stated that delivery channel revenue for Domino’s India was up by 27.1 per cent, adding that the delivery channel mix is now at 72.9 per cent.
 
“This growth is order-led, driven by highest-ever new customer acquisition rates, which makes the growth sustainable. We continue to make good progress on our path to build Popeyes and COFFY (in Türkiye  ),” Khetarpal added.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rustomjee Q4 results: Profit more than doubles to ₹65 cr, revenue falls 28%

Jubilant Foodworks Q4 results: Profit falls 76% to ₹49.3 cr, revenue up 33%

Torrent Power Q4 results: Net profit more than doubles to Rs 1,077 cr

Q4 results highlights: Tata power net profit rises 16.5% to ₹1,042 crore

Muthoot Finance Q4: Pofit up 30% at ₹1,478 cr; loan AUM at ₹1.22 trillion

Topics :Jubilant FoodWorks Q4 ResultsDomino's Pizza

First Published: May 14 2025 | 7:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story