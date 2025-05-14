Jubilant FoodWorks Q4 results: Profit down 77% to ₹48 cr, sales rise 35%

Jubilant FoodWorks, which operates Domino’s and Popeyes in India, reported a 76.8 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to ₹48 crore in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2024-25 (Q4FY25).

The company had reported a net profit of ₹207.5 crore in the same period last year. Its net sales spiked 35.3 per cent to ₹2,130 crore from ₹1,573.7 crore in the year-ago period.

For the full year, the company reported a 47 per cent drop in net profit to ₹210.7 crore, while its net sales rose 44 per cent to ₹8,141.7 crore.

“Trajectory of results over the last three quarters indicate the strength of our strategy, tech-capabilities and strong execution in Domino’s,” Sameer Khetarpal, chief executive officer and managing director, Jubilant FoodWorks stated in an earnings release.

Domino’s India witnessed a revenue growth of 18.8 per cent, led by strong order growth of 24.6 per cent. The brand recorded a like-for-like (LFL) growth of 12.1 per cent, driven by a delivery LFL growth of 21.9 per cent.

The company opened 52 new stores and entered nine new cities, reaching a network of 2,179 stores across 475 cities as of March 31, 2025.

The company further stated that delivery channel revenue for Domino’s India was up by 27.1 per cent, adding that the delivery channel mix is now at 72.9 per cent.

“This growth is order-led, driven by highest-ever new customer acquisition rates, which makes the growth sustainable. We continue to make good progress on our path to build Popeyes and COFFY (in Türkiye ),” Khetarpal added.