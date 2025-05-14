Apollo Tyres Q4 results: Net profit declines 48% to Rs 184.61 crore

The tyre manufacturer also reported total income of ₹6,451.12 crore in the fourth quarter of financial year 2024-25, up 1.8 per cent year on year (YoY). The company had reported ₹6,332.52 crore as the total income during the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. The company's total expenses increased by 5.9 per cent to ₹6,072.67 crore, as it had reported ₹6,072.67 crore as total expenses in Q4 FY25. The Board of Directors has recommended a dividend of ₹5.00 per equity share for the financial year 2024–25, representing a 500 per cent payout on the face value of ₹1 per share. The proposed dividend is subject to the approval of shareholders at the company’s upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM). ALSO READ: Eicher Motors Q4 results: Profit up 27 per cent; Royal Enfield sets sales record Apollo Tyres declared a net profit of ₹184.618 crore in the fourth quarter of financial year 2024-25, registering a 47.8 per cent decline from Q4FY24 PAT of ₹354.08 crore.The tyre manufacturer also reported total income of ₹6,451.12 crore in the fourth quarter of financial year 2024-25, up 1.8 per cent year on year (YoY). The company had reported ₹6,332.52 crore as the total income during the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.The company's total expenses increased by 5.9 per cent to ₹6,072.67 crore, as it had reported ₹6,072.67 crore as total expenses in Q4 FY25.The Board of Directors has recommended a dividend of ₹5.00 per equity share for the financial year 2024–25, representing a 500 per cent payout on the face value of ₹1 per share. The proposed dividend is subject to the approval of shareholders at the company’s upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM).

For FY25, the company's profit after tax has declined by 34.8 per cent to ₹1,121.32 crore, down from ₹1,721.86 crore for FY24.

The company's total income for FY25 stood at ₹26,211.51 crore, registering a YoY growth of 2.5 per cent, up from ₹25,531.28 crore in FY24.

The company reported an operating margin (EBITDA) of 13.04 per cent for the fourth quarter of FY25, a decline from 16.43 per cent recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year (Q4 FY24).

For the financial year 2024–25 (FY25), the company reported an operating margin (EBITDA) of 13.67 per cent, down from 17.52 per cent in FY24.