Ola Electric Mobility, GMR Airports, Siemens Energy India, NBCC (India), Reliance Communications, and Torrent Pharmaceuticals are among more than 700 firms scheduled to announce their earnings report for the third quarter (Q3FY26) on Friday.

Some other companies that are expected to declare their Q3 results today include Fortis Healthcare, Info Edge (India), Indigo Paints, Kirloskar Industries, Inox Green Energy Services, and Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd.

ONGC Q3 Results

The company’s board of directors declared a second interim dividend of ₹6.25 per equity share. The total dividend payout is expected to amount to ₹7,863 crore. February 18, 2026, has been fixed as the record date for the dividend distribution. In terms of operations, ONGC registered a 0.35 per cent growth in crude oil production during the first nine months of FY26, while natural gas production remained flat over the same period. Revenue from new well gas during the first nine months stood at ₹5,028 crore, generating an additional ₹944 crore compared to the APM gas price. Coal India Q3 Results Coal India Ltd (CIL) reported a 16 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) for the December quarter , impacted by lower sales volumes and softer realisations. The company posted a consolidated PAT of ₹7,166 crore for the third quarter of FY26, compared with ₹8,491 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Revenue from operations declined 5 per cent to ₹34,924 crore during the quarter. Total income also fell 4.3 per cent to ₹37,315 crore in the third quarter ended December 2025, compared with ₹39,001 crore in the same quarter last year. The December quarter results follow a weak first half of FY26 for the miner. Coal India had reported a 20 per cent YoY decline in consolidated net profit in Q1 and a sharper 32 per cent drop in Q2. Although Q3 earnings improved sequentially compared to the September quarter, profitability remains lower on a year-on-year basis. Market Overview for February 12 Indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, are expected to open lower on Friday amid muted global cues. As of around 6:50 am, the GIFT Nifty was trading at 25,719.5, down 131.5 points or 0.51 per cent.

Asian markets were trading in the red on Friday following renewed concerns over artificial intelligence (AI)-related disruption in the US, which dragged Wall Street benchmarks lower. The S&P 500 logged its third consecutive session of losses. At last check, Japan’s Nikkei 225 index was down 1.69 per cent, South Korea’s KOSPI index had fallen 0.5 per cent, and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index was lower by 1.3 per cent. FOLLOW LATEST STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE In the US, equity indices closed sharply lower on Thursday as investors moved away from technology stocks while assessing a heavy stream of economic data and corporate earnings reports.