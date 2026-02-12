HUL Q3 net profit more than doubles to ₹6,607 crore on demerger gain

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) saw its consolidated net profit rise more than two-fold in the October–December quarter (Q3) of FY26, aided by a one-off positive impact arising from the ice cream demerger accounted for in accordance with the approved scheme and applicable accounting standards.

Reported net profit stood at ₹6,607 crore. Excluding exceptional items, profit after tax (PAT) at ₹2,562 crore grew 1 per cent year-on-year.

Its underlying volume growth stood at 4 per cent in the quarter. Net sales grew 5.6 per cent in the quarter ended December to ₹16,441 crore.

“During the quarter, demand trends reflected early signs of recovery, underpinned by supportive policy measures. Against this backdrop, we delivered a competitive performance, with 6 per cent revenue growth and 4 per cent underlying volume growth,” said Priya Nair, chief executive officer and managing director, HUL, in the results release.

ALSO READ: HUL slips 4% in trade post Q3 results; here's why stock is under pressure The company’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹3,788 crore, up 3 per cent year-on-year, while the Ebitda margin stood at 23.3 per cent and remained within the guided range, the company said. “We continued to build desirability at scale with our brands, accelerate market development in high-growth demand spaces and strengthen our capabilities to scale Channels of the Future with a dedicated organisation for quick commerce. As market leaders in fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), our commitment to build modern brands, lead category creation and invest disproportionately to build future moats places us in good stead to deliver sustained volume-led growth and create long-term shareholder value,” Nair added.

Portfolio moves in health & wellbeing The maker of Dove soaps also announced that it has divested its 19.8 per cent stake in Nutritionalab Private Limited (Wellbeing Nutrition) for ₹307 crore to USV Private Limited, HUL said in a release. It is also fully acquiring Zywie Ventures Private Limited (OZiva) for ₹824 crore. “Since entering the health and wellbeing (H&W) category in 2023, HUL has focused on building a strong presence in this nascent yet fast-growing consumer space. OZiva has delivered strong performance following HUL’s majority investment of 51 per cent — scaling to approximately ₹480 crore in 2025 with a growth of 130 per cent compound annual growth rate in the last two years by developing a winning portfolio and unlocking significant synergies through HUL’s ecosystem,” the company said.