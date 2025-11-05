Orient Green Q2 results: PAT jumps 22% to Rs 80.9 cr, revenue up 9%

Orient Green Power Company Limited (OGPL) on Wednesday posted a nearly 22 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 80.94 crore in the September quarter compared to a year ago, mainly on the back of higher revenues.

The company had a consolidated net profit of Rs 66.46 crore in the quarter ended on September 30, 2024, a regulatory filing showed.

Total income rose to Rs 135.45 crore in the quarter from Rs 123.41 crore in the same period a year ago.

T Shivaraman, Managing Director & CEO, said in the statement, The generation during the quarter has been consistent and continued the momentum gained during the previous quarter and enabled us to post a ~20% y-o-y increase in operating revenues during the half year.