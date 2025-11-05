TeamLease Q2 results: PAT up 12%, sees higher demand for staffing services

TeamLease Services, one of India's top staffing firms, reported a 12% rise in second-quarter profit on Wednesday, driven by strong demand in its mainstay general and specialised staffing divisions.

Consolidated net profit rose to 275.2 million rupees ($3.13 million) for the three months ended September 30, from 245.8 million rupees a year earlier.

Revenue from the general staffing business - which contributes more than 90% to the total - rose 6.7%. The division provides contractual roles across non-IT sectors, including manufacturing, retail and telecom.

This lifted total revenue by 8.4% to 30.32 billion rupees.

Revenue from the specialised staffing division - its second-largest vertical - rose 34.3%, driven by robust demand from global capability centres (GCCs), which offer software, finance, and R&D support to their global parent firms.