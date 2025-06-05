Procter & Gamble Health Ltd on Thursday said its net profit jumped 31 per cent to ₹61 crore in the January-March quarter.

Net sales for the quarter rose 23 per cent to ₹304 crore over the same period of the last year, P&G Health said in a statement.

Financial performance was boosted by superior brand-building activities and supported by strengthened supply chain and go-to-market capabilities, it said.

P&G Health also announced that it has changed its financial year from July 1-June 30 to April 1- March 31.

The current financial year of the company covers a period of 9 months, from July 1, 2024, to March 31, 2025.