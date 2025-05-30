Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Apollo Hospitals Q4 results: Net Profit grows 54% to ₹389.6 crore

Apollo Hospitals Q4 results: Net Profit grows 54% to ₹389.6 crore

The company's profit remained largely flat at 4.65 per cent as compared to ₹372.3 crore reported in the December quarter (Q3 FY25)

Apollo Hospitals
| Image: Wikimedia Commons
Aman Sahu New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 7:35 PM IST
Apollo Hospitals on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹389.6 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 (Q4 FY25), marking a growth of nearly 54 per cent from ₹253.8 crore in the year-ago period (Q4 FY24).
 
Sequentially, the company’s profit remained largely flat at 4.65 per cent as compared to ₹372.3 crore reported in the December quarter (Q3 FY25).
 
Revenue from operations in Q4 FY25 stood at ₹5,592.2 crore, up around 13.11 per cent from ₹4943.9 crore in Q4 FY24. However, on a quarter-on-quarter basis, revenue rose moderately from ₹5526.9 crore in Q3 FY25.
 
Apollo Hospitals FY25 result
 
For the entire year, Apollo Hospitals reported a consolidated net profit of ₹1,445.9 crore for FY25, up 60.91 per cent from ₹898.6 crore in FY24. Meanwhile, the revenue for FY25 stood at ₹21,794 crore, marginally increasing from ₹19,059.2 crore recorded in FY24.
 
Shares of Apollo Hospitals were last trading at ₹6,896 apiece in BSE at the close of the market on Friday.
 
Topics :Apollo HospitalsQ4 ResultsBS Web Reports

First Published: May 30 2025 | 7:25 PM IST

