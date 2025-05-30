Coffee Day Q4 results: Loss narrows to ₹114.16 cr, revenue grows 7%

Coffee Day Enterprises on Friday reported a consolidated net loss of ₹114.16 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 (Q4 FY25), marking from ₹296.40 crore in the year-ago period (Q4 FY24).

Sequentially, the company reported a loss of ₹296.40 crore in the December quarter (Q3 FY25).

Revenue from operations in Q4 FY25 stood at ₹268.03 crore, growing around 7 per cent from ₹250.65 crore in Q4 FY24.

Coffee Day FY25 result

For the entire year, Coffee Day reported a consolidated net loss of ₹143.20 crore for FY25, against ₹307.43 crore in FY24. In FY25, the company’s total consolidated income was marginally up to Rs 1,125.64 crore.

Shares of Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd on Friday settled at ₹31.77 apiece on the BSE, down 3.23 per cent.

Coffee Day struggling

Coffee Day, once a popular name in urban regions, is now struggling to keep up with its operation after the demise of its founder V G Siddhartha in 2019.

In a regulatory filing in April, the company revealed it had defaulted on debt repayments amounting to Rs 425.38 crore as of March 31, 2025.

The company had attributed it to severe liquidity crisis and ongoing legal conflicts with lenders.