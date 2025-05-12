PVR Inox Q4 result: Net loss narrows to ₹125 crore, revenue down 0.5%

PVR Inox added 77 new screens across 11 properties. As of now, it operates 352 cinemas with a total of 1,743 screens in 111 cities, the company said in an exchange filing on Monday.

"FY’25 was a year of transformation — defined by our renewed focus on innovation and agility. We evolved from being reactive to becoming resilient and emerging as a more agile, future ready organisation, laying the groundwork for long-term sustainability and relevance in a rapidly changing entertainment landscape," said Managing Director Ajay Bijli.

Consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter fell marginally to ₹1,250 crore Y-o-Y from ₹1,256 crore. Sequentially, revenue dropped 27 per cent from ₹1,717 crore.

PVR Inox FY25 result For the entire financial year, PVR Inox's losses grew sevenfold to ₹280 crore from ₹32 crore reported at the end of FY24. Meanwhile, consolidated revenue from operations fell 5 per cent to ₹5,780 crore from ₹6,107 crore. The company’s operating profit (Ebitda) rose 1.5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹283 crore, up from ₹279 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Ebitda margin improved by 50 basis points, reaching 22.7 per cent from 22.2 per cent a year earlier.

PVR Inox Q4 highlights

Revenue: ₹1,250 crore

Net loss: ₹125 crore

Loss per share: ₹12.73 (basic and diluted)

PVR Inox FY25 highlights

Revenue:₹5,780

Net loss: ₹280

Loss per share: ₹28.48 (basic and diluted)

Following its Q4 earnings announcement, shares of PVR Inox Ltd. rose 4.41 per cent to ₹962.05. Despite the uptick, the stock remains down nearly 30 per cent year-to-date.