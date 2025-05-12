Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / PVR Inox Q4 result: Net loss narrows to ₹125 crore, revenue down 0.5%

PVR Inox Q4 result: Net loss narrows to ₹125 crore, revenue down 0.5%

PVR Inox Q4 FY25 result: Consolidated revenue for the fourth quarter stood at ₹1249.8 crore

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 2:17 PM IST
PVR Inox's consolidated loss narrowed to ₹125 crore in the fourth quarter (Q4) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹129.5 crore. This marks a marginal 3 per cent increase in profit reported by the company on Monday. Last quarter PVR Inox had reported a net profit ₹35.9 crore. 
PVR Inox added 77 new screens across 11 properties. As of now, it operates 352 cinemas with a total of 1,743 screens in 111 cities, the company said in an exchange filing on Monday.
 
"FY’25 was a year of transformation — defined by our renewed focus on innovation and agility. We evolved from being reactive to becoming resilient and emerging as a more agile, future ready organisation, laying the groundwork for long-term sustainability and relevance in a rapidly changing entertainment landscape," said Managing Director Ajay Bijli.
 
Consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter fell marginally to ₹1,250 crore Y-o-Y from ₹1,256 crore. Sequentially, revenue dropped 27 per cent from ₹1,717 crore.
 
The company’s operating profit (Ebitda) rose 1.5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹283 crore, up from ₹279 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Ebitda margin improved by 50 basis points, reaching 22.7 per cent from 22.2 per cent a year earlier. 

PVR Inox FY25 result

For the entire financial year, PVR Inox's losses grew sevenfold to ₹280 crore from ₹32 crore reported at the end of FY24. Meanwhile, consolidated revenue from operations fell 5 per cent to ₹5,780 crore from ₹6,107 crore.
 

PVR Inox Q4 highlights

Revenue: ₹1,250 crore
Net loss: ₹125 crore

Loss per share: ₹12.73 (basic and diluted)
 

PVR Inox FY25 highlights

Revenue:₹5,780
Net loss: ₹280
Loss per share: ₹28.48 (basic and diluted)
 
Following its Q4 earnings announcement, shares of PVR Inox Ltd. rose 4.41 per cent to ₹962.05. Despite the uptick, the stock remains down nearly 30 per cent year-to-date. 
   
First Published: May 12 2025 | 2:01 PM IST

