Triveni Turbine Q4 profit surges 60% to Rs 94 cr on higher income

Triveni Turbine on Saturday reported a 60.44 per cent rise in standalone profit to Rs 93.7 crore in the March quarter, on account of higher income.

It had posted Rs 58.4 crore profit after tax in the year-ago period, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company's total income rose to Rs 508.1 crore from Rs 400.2 crore a year ago.

For the entire FY25, net profit rose to Rs 374.4 crore from Rs 209 crore in FY24.

The board of directors also recommended a final dividend Rs 2 per fully paid-up equity share of the face value of Re 1 each for 2024-25, subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing annual general meeting (AGM) to be held on September 8, 2025.

Triveni Turbine Ltd Chairman and Managing Director Dhruv M Sawhney said, "In FY25, Triveni Turbines sustained its strong track record of outstanding financial performance and surpassed previous highs of annual revenues, profitability and order booking.

"Revenue from Operations grew 21 per cent over the previous year to reach record level of Rs 20.06 billion. EBITDA and Profit Before Tax (PBT) grew faster at 36 per cent and 37 per cent y-o-y and stood at Rs 5.18 billion and Rs 4.88 billion, respectively. " Triveni Turbine Ltd offers steam turbine solutions for industrial captive and renewable power.