Q4 results today: Tata Steel, PVR Inox, Raymond, Thomas Cook on May 12

Tata Steel, Ather Energy, and Bajaj Electricals will be among 80 companies to release their earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) on Monday. These companies will also release their performance report for the entire financial year that ended on March 31, 2025.

PVR Inox, Raymond, Thomas Cook, JM Financial, Venky's, and CARE Ratings will also be releasing their performance report for the January-March quarter today.

Market overview May 12

ALSO READ: PVR Inox Q4 result: Net loss narrows to ₹125 crore, revenue down 0.5% On May 9, the Sensex and Nifty 50 extended their losses for a second session, with rising tensions with Pakistan weighing on investor sentiment. The Nifty 50 fell 265.80 points (1.10 per cent) to 24,008, and the Sensex dropped 880.34 points (1.10 per cent) to 79,454.47.

Indian stock markets will focus on Q4 earnings and global factors, including ongoing China-US trade talks . Despite early violations, the India-Pakistan agreement appears stable, which may ease market concerns.

At 6:40 am, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 500 points higher at 24,575.

List of firms releasing Q4 FY25 results on May 12