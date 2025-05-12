Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Q4 results today: Tata Steel, PVR Inox, Raymond, Thomas Cook on May 12

Q4 results today: Tata Steel, PVR Inox, Raymond, Thomas Cook on May 12

Q4 FY25 company results today: Bajaj Electricals, Ather Energy, JM Financial, Venky's, and CARE Ratings will be among 80 companies to post earnings reports for the January-March quarter

BSE
BSE: Indian stock markets will focus on Q4 earnings on May 12
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 2:25 PM IST
Tata Steel, Ather Energy, and Bajaj Electricals will be among 80 companies to release their earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) on Monday. These companies will also release their performance report for the entire financial year that ended on March 31, 2025.
 
PVR Inox, Raymond, Thomas Cook, JM Financial, Venky's, and CARE Ratings will also be releasing their performance report for the January-March quarter today.
 

Market overview May 12

On May 9, the Sensex and Nifty 50 extended their losses for a second session, with rising tensions with Pakistan weighing on investor sentiment. The Nifty 50 fell 265.80 points (1.10 per cent) to 24,008, and the Sensex dropped 880.34 points (1.10 per cent) to 79,454.47. 
 
Indian stock markets will focus on Q4 earnings and global factors, including ongoing China-US trade talks. Despite early violations, the India-Pakistan agreement appears stable, which may ease market concerns.
 
At 6:40 am, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 500 points higher at 24,575.
 
Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates
 

List of firms releasing Q4 FY25 results on May 12

  1. Aarti Surfactants Limited
  2. Andhra Cements Limited
  3. Advait Infratech Limited
  4. Akme Fintrade (India) Limited
  5. Authum Investment & Infrastructure Limited
  6. Alicon Castalloy Limited
  7. Alufluoride Limited
  8. Artemis Medicare Services Limited
  9. Ather Energy Limited
  10. Avadh Sugar & Energy Limited
  11. Bajaj Electricals Limited
  12. Bliss GVS Pharma Limited
  13. Bharat Parenterals Limited
  14. Carborundum Universal Limited
  15. CARE Ratings Limited
  16. Chalet Hotels Limited
  17. Cineline India Limited
  18. DCW Limited
  19. Euphoria Infotech (India) Limited
  20. Exhicon Events Media Solutions Limited
  21. Frontier Capital Ltd
  22. GEM Enviro Management Ltd
  23. Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd
  24. HB Estate Developers Ltd
  25. Healthy Life Agritec Ltd
  26. India Finsec Ltd
  27. Jai Balaji Industries Ltd
  28. JM Financial Ltd
  29. Jyothy Labs Ltd
  30. Kemp & Company Ltd
  31. Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Limited
  32. Kewal Kiran Clothing Limited
  33. KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Limited
  34. Krsnaa Diagnostics Limited
  35. Man Industries (India) Limited
  36. Metroglobal Limited
  37. Market Creators Limited
  38. Modella Woollens Limited
  39. Morepen Laboratories Limited
  40. Pune E-Stock Broking Limited
  41. PG Electroplast Limited
  42. Pil Italica Lifestyle Limited
  43. Praxis Home Retail Limited
  44. Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Limited
  45. PVR INOX Limited
  46. Raymond Limited
  47. Raymond Lifestyle Limited
  48. RBZ Jewellers Limited
  49. Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Limited
  50. Sacheta Metals Limited
  51. Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers Ltd.
  52. Sagar Cements Ltd.
  53. Sar Auto Products Ltd.
  54. Sellwin Traders Ltd.
  55. Springform Technology Ltd.
  56. Shivam Autotech Ltd.
  57. Shyamkamal Investments Ltd.
  58. Sicagen India Ltd.
  59. Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd.
  60. Speciality Restaurants Ltd.
  61. SRF Ltd.
  62. Starlog Enterprises Ltd.
  63. Super Sales India Ltd.
  64. Tata Steel Ltd.
  65. TD Power Systems Ltd.
  66. Thomas Cook (India) Limited
  67. Tips Films Limited
  68. The Ugar Sugar Works Limited
  69. UPL Limited
  70. Usha Martin Limited
  71. Venky's (India) Limited
  72. Ventive Hospitality Limited
  73. Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Limited
  74. Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Limited
  75. Vineet Laboratories Limited
  76. Vivanza Biosciences Limited
  77. Walchand PeopleFirst Limited
  78. Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Limited
  79. Arco Leasing Limited
  80. Zenlabs Ethica Limited
First Published: May 12 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

