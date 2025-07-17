Tata Group-owned Indian Hotels net profit jumps 26.6% in June qtr

Tata Group-owned Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) on Thursday reported a 26.56 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to ₹329.32 crore in the first quarter of FY26.
The country's biggest hospitality player posted a net profit of ₹260.19 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.
Its total income from operations stood at ₹2,102.17 crore during the April-June quarter, against ₹1,596.27 crore in the year-ago period.
The company's total expenses also increased to ₹1,662.35 crore, from ₹1,267.78 crore a year ago, a regulatory filing showed.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
