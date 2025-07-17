Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Axis Bank Q1 results: Profit dips 3.8% to ₹5,806 cr on bad loan provisions

The country's fourth-largest private lender by market capitalisation reported a standalone net profit of 58.06 billion rupees ($674.8 million) for the quarter ended June 30

Axis Bank
Indian private lender Axis Bank reported a fall in first-quarter profit on Thursday, hurt by higher provisions for bad loans. | Image: Bloomberg
Reuters Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 3:59 PM IST
Indian private lender Axis Bank reported a surprise drop in first-quarter profit on Thursday, weighed by higher provisions for bad loans and deteriorating asset quality.
 
The country's fourth-largest private lender by market capitalisation reported a standalone net profit of 58.06 billion rupees ($674.8 million) for the quarter ended June 30, compared with a profit of 60.35 billion rupees a year earlier. 
Analysts, on average, had expected a profit of 63.73 billion rupees, as per data compiled by LSEG. 
Net interest income, the difference between interest earned on loans and paid on deposits, rose a marginal 0.8per cent to 135.6 billion rupees, as per Reuters' calculations. 
Provisions and contingencies, or funds kept aside for potential bad loans, doubled year-on-year to 39.48 billion rupees. 
Indian lenders have been grappling with higher bad loans in segments such as microfinance and unsecured portfolio, forcing them to set aside more funds for potential bad loans and to strengthen their balance sheets. 
Axis Bank's gross non-performing assets ratio, a key gauge of asset quality, deteriorated to 1.57per cent at the end of June, compared with 1.28per cent three months earlier. 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Company ResultsAxis BankQ1 resultsIndian banking systemPrivate banks

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 3:59 PM IST

