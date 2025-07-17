Axis Bank Q1 results: Profit dips 3.8% to ₹5,806 cr on bad loan provisions

Indian private lender Axis Bank reported a surprise drop in first-quarter profit on Thursday, weighed by higher provisions for bad loans and deteriorating asset quality.

The country's fourth-largest private lender by market capitalisation reported a standalone net profit of 58.06 billion rupees ($674.8 million) for the quarter ended June 30, compared with a profit of 60.35 billion rupees a year earlier.

Analysts, on average, had expected a profit of 63.73 billion rupees, as per data compiled by LSEG.

Net interest income, the difference between interest earned on loans and paid on deposits, rose a marginal 0.8per cent to 135.6 billion rupees, as per Reuters' calculations.