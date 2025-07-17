Jio Financial Q1 result: Profit up marginally to ₹325 cr, revenue jumps 46%

Jio Financial Services Ltd on Thursday reported a marginal rise in net profit to ₹324.66 crore for the quarter ended June 2025 (Q1 FY26), up from ₹312.63 crore in the same period last year and ₹316.11 crore in the previous quarter.

Revenue for the quarter rose 46.6 per cent to ₹612.46 crore from ₹417.82 crore in Q1 FY25. On a sequential basis, the revenue increased by 24.2 per cent from ₹493.24 crore in the March 2025 quarter.

Shares of Jio Financial Services closed at ₹318.1 apiece on the BSE on Thursday.