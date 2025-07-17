Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Jio Financial Q1 result: Profit up marginally to ₹325 cr, revenue jumps 46%

Jio Financial Q1 result: Profit up marginally to ₹325 cr, revenue jumps 46%

Shares of closed at ₹318.1 apiece on the BSE on Thursday

Jio Financial Services
Revenue for the quarter rose 46.6 per cent to ₹612.46 crore from ₹417.82 crore in Q1 FY25. Photo: Bloomberg
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 6:09 PM IST
Jio Financial Services Ltd on Thursday reported a marginal rise in net profit to ₹324.66 crore for the quarter ended June 2025 (Q1 FY26), up from ₹312.63 crore in the same period last year and ₹316.11 crore in the previous quarter.
 
Revenue for the quarter rose 46.6 per cent to ₹612.46 crore from ₹417.82 crore in Q1 FY25. On a sequential basis, the revenue increased by 24.2 per cent from ₹493.24 crore in the March 2025 quarter.
 
Shares of Jio Financial Services closed at ₹318.1 apiece on the BSE on Thursday.

Topics :Jio Financial ServicesQ1 resultsBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 5:44 PM IST

