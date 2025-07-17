Wipro Q1 results: Profit jumps 9.9% to ₹3,336 crore, dividend announced

Wipro on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹3,336.5 crore for the quarter ended June 2025 (Q1 FY26), marking a 9.9 per cent increase from ₹3,036.6 crore in the same period last year (Q1 FY25).

Revenue from operations for Q1 FY26 stood at ₹22,134.6 crore, up 0.8 per cent year-on-year from ₹21,963.8 crore. On a sequential basis, revenue declined 1.6 per cent from ₹22,504.2 crore in Q4 FY25. However, the company posted a 7 per cent decline in profit compared to the previous quarter, when it reported ₹3,588.1 crore in Q4 FY25.

Moreover, the board of directors approved an interim dividend of ₹5 per share.