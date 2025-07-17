Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Wipro Q1 results: Profit jumps 9.9% to ₹3,336 crore, dividend announced

Wipro Q1 results: Profit jumps 9.9% to ₹3,336 crore, dividend announced

Wipro's board of directors approved an interim dividend of ₹5 per share

Wipro
Wipro posted a 7 per cent decline in profit compared to the previous quarter, when it reported ₹3,588.1 crore in Q4 FY25. (Photo: Reuters)
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 3:59 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Wipro on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹3,336.5 crore for the quarter ended June 2025 (Q1 FY26), marking a 9.9 per cent increase from ₹3,036.6 crore in the same period last year (Q1 FY25).
 
However, the company posted a 7 per cent decline in profit compared to the previous quarter, when it reported ₹3,588.1 crore in Q4 FY25. 
Revenue from operations for Q1 FY26 stood at ₹22,134.6 crore, up 0.8 per cent year-on-year from ₹21,963.8 crore. On a sequential basis, revenue declined 1.6 per cent from ₹22,504.2 crore in Q4 FY25.
 
Moreover, the board of directors approved an interim dividend of ₹5 per share.
 
Shares of Wipro closed at ₹260.25 apiece on the BSE on Thursday

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

TSMC posts 60% jump in quarterly profit, handily beats market forecast

ITC Hotels hits 200-property mark; Q1 net profit up 54% at ₹133 crore

Angel One posts lower quarterly profit on derivative trading curbs

Kalpataru Q4 net profit declines 42% to ₹14 crore, revenue up 21%

L&T Tech Q1 results: Profit remains flat at ₹315.7 crore, revenue up 16%

Topics :Wipro resultsQ1 resultsBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 3:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story