UCO Bank reports nearly 16% jump in Q3 net profit at ₹739 cr, NPAs improve

UCO Bank on Saturday reported a 15.76 per cent on-year increase in net profit for the quarter ended December to ₹739.51 crore, compared to ₹638.83 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

The lender's total income for the quarter under review grew to ₹7,521.16 crore, up from ₹7,405.89 crore in the year-ago period. Interest earned rose to ₹6,651.84 crore as against ₹6,219.96 crore, it said in an exchange filing.

The Kolkata-headquartered bank's operating profit rose by 5.96 per cent to ₹1,680.24 crore in October-December, compared to ₹1,585.69 crore in the year-ago period.

Provisions and contingencies lowered to ₹525.12 crore in the quarter to December, down from ₹589.51 crore, it said.