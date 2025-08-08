Voltas Q1 results: Profit plunges 58% as early monsoon cools AC demand

Air conditioning manufacturer Voltas reported a quarterly profit on Friday that missed estimates by a wide margin as early monsoons dampened demand for residential cooling products.
Net profit fell nearly 58% to 1.4 billion rupees ($15.97 million) in the first quarter from 3.34 billion rupees a year ago.
Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 2.27 billion rupees, according to data compiled by LSEG.
Revenue from operations also fell 20% to 39.39 billion rupees, steeper than the roughly 10% drop that analysts were expecting.
KEY CONTEXT
Early onset of monsoon hit summer portfolios of companies ranging from Dabur, which makes cold beverages, to AC and fan manufacturers such as Blue Star and V-Guard.
"The onset of summer was delayed and the season concluded abruptly due to early monsoon," Voltas said in a press release. The steeper impact was driven by a high base a year ago, Voltas added, when "a harsh and prolonged summer drove record sales."
