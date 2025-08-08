Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Voltas Q1 results: Profit plunges 58% as early monsoon cools AC demand

Voltas Q1 results: Profit plunges 58% as early monsoon cools AC demand

Revenue from operations also fell 20% to 39.39 billion rupees, steeper than the roughly 10% drop that analysts were expecting

Voltas, Voltas logo
"The onset of summer was delayed and the season concluded abruptly due to early monsoon," Voltas said in a press release. The steeper impact was driven by a high base a year ago, Voltas added, when "a harsh and prolonged summer drove record sales." (Photo: X@myvoltas)
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 4:49 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Air conditioning manufacturer Voltas reported a quarterly profit on Friday that missed estimates by a wide margin as early monsoons dampened demand for residential cooling products.

Net profit fell nearly 58% to 1.4 billion rupees ($15.97 million) in the first quarter from 3.34 billion rupees a year ago.

Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 2.27 billion rupees, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Revenue from operations also fell 20% to 39.39 billion rupees, steeper than the roughly 10% drop that analysts were expecting.

KEY CONTEXT

Early onset of monsoon hit summer portfolios of companies ranging from Dabur, which makes cold beverages, to AC and fan manufacturers such as Blue Star and V-Guard.

"The onset of summer was delayed and the season concluded abruptly due to early monsoon," Voltas said in a press release. The steeper impact was driven by a high base a year ago, Voltas added, when "a harsh and prolonged summer drove record sales."

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Grasim Q1 net profit up 32% as cement, paints, B2B platform scale up

Axiscades Q1 results: Profit rises 24% to ₹21 cr on strong revenue growth

Arisinfra Solutions Q1 results: PAT down 21% at ₹5 cr, revenue at ₹215.6 cr

Sun TV Q1 results: Profit dips 5.4% to ₹529.2 cr, revenue at ₹1,290.28 cr

Venky's Q1FY26 results: Profit plunges 79% as poultry business shrinks

Topics :Company NewsVoltasQ1 results

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 4:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story