Axiscades Q1 results: Profit rises 24% to ₹21 cr on strong revenue growth

Engineering solutions provider Axiscades on Friday reported a 24 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to ₹21 crore in the June quarter of FY26, backed by a rise in revenues from core business segments.

Axiscades had logged a net profit of ₹17 crore in the April-June period of the preceding 2024-25, the company said in a statement.

In the first quarter, the company reported a growth of over 9 per cent in its income to ₹254.30 crore, from ₹233.77 crore a year ago.

Expenses were at ₹226.32 crore, compared to ₹209.55 crore in the corresponding period of FY25.