Arisinfra Solutions Q1 results: PAT down 21% at ₹5 cr, revenue at ₹215.6 cr

Arisinfra Solutions Ltd's net profit declined 21 per cent to Rs 5.11 crore for the first quarter of this fiscal year due to expenses related to the public issue.
Its net profit stood at Rs 6.45 crore in the year-ago period.
Total income rose to Rs 215.6 crore in the April-June period of this fiscal from Rs 194.58 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing on Thursday.
Arisinfra Solutions supplies goods and services to the construction and real estate sectors.
Ronak K Morbia, Chairman and Managing Director of Arisinfra, said, "Revenue grew by 11 per cent year-on-year, and we delivered Rs 5.1 crore in Profit After Tax (PAT), after absorbing one-time IPO expenses. Excluding this, PAT stood at nearly Rs 7.4 crore - exceeding the full-year PAT we reported in FY25, within the first three months of FY26." Its subsidiary ArisUnitern RE Solutions Pvt Ltd has received a provisional purchase order worth Rs 40 crore from AVS Housing and Construction LLP. The work order is related to development management, project execution, and material supply.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app