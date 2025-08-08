Grasim Q1 net profit up 32% as cement, paints, B2B platform scale up

Grasim Industries Ltd, the diversified flagship of the Aditya Birla Group, reported a 32 per cent year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended 30 June 2025, aided by strong performance in its cement and chemicals businesses, even as investments in new consumer verticals such as paints and B2B e-commerce continued.

Net profit attributable to owners rose to ₹1,419 crore in Q1FY26, up from ₹1,075 crore a year earlier. Consolidated revenue grew 16 per cent year-on-year to ₹40,118 crore, while EBITDA surged 36 per cent to ₹6,430 crore, the company said in a filing on Friday.

The quarter marks a milestone for Grasim, with trailing twelve-month (TTM) consolidated revenue crossing ₹1.5 trillion—doubling since FY21—on the back of broad-based growth.

The cement segment, anchored by listed subsidiary UltraTech, remained the primary earnings driver. Cement volumes rose nearly 10 per cent year-on-year to 36.8 million tonnes, while EBITDA per tonne rose 37 per cent to ₹1,248. ALSO READ: Axiscades Q1 results: Profit rises 24% to ₹21 cr on strong revenue growth In the chemicals business, improved realisations in caustic soda and gains in chlorine derivatives lifted EBITDA 36 per cent to ₹422 crore. Revenues in the segment rose 16 per cent to ₹2,391 crore despite margin pressures in specialty chemicals due to low-cost imports. Grasim’s aggressive bets on consumer platforms continue to gather momentum. Decorative paints venture Birla Opus, which launched earlier this year, saw double-digit revenue growth quarter-on-quarter and now ranks as India’s third-largest decorative paints brand by internal estimates. Trial production at its sixth plant in Kharagpur is under way, with a full commercial launch expected by the end of Q2.

Cumulative capex on the paints venture stood at ₹9,555 crore through June. The brand now offers 1,460 SKUs and operates in over 8,000 towns. Despite upfront costs weighing on margins, Grasim said the response to the brand’s marketing and product rollout has been “excellent”. The B2B construction materials platform Birla Pivot also continued its ramp-up, reporting steady quarter-on-quarter growth despite a monsoon-led sector slowdown. The marketplace now spans 40,000 SKUs across 35 product categories and is targeting ₹8,500 crore in revenue by FY27. Aditya Birla Capital, Grasim’s financial services arm, posted an 8 per cent rise in revenue to ₹9,488 crore. Its total lending portfolio jumped 30 per cent year-on-year to ₹1.66 trillion, while total assets under management across insurance and asset management rose 20 per cent to ₹5.5 trillion.