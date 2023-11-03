Home / Companies / Results / 360 ONE WAM Q2 results: Net profit after tax rises 7% to Rs 185 crore

360 ONE WAM Q2 results: Net profit after tax rises 7% to Rs 185 crore

In addition, the company has declared a third interim dividend of Rs 4 per share for the current financial year (2023-24)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 3 2023 | 3:30 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

360 ONE WAM Ltd on Friday reported a 7 per cent growth in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 185 crore in the September quarter of the current financial year.

In comparison, the company posted a PAT of Rs 173 crore in the year-ago period, 360 ONE WAM, formerly known as IIFL Wealth Management, said in a statement.

The company's total revenues rose 9 per cent to Rs 441 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 405 crore in the July-September quarter of the preceding fiscal 2022-23.

"Our market share estimation, which includes both the UHNI (Ultra High Net-worth Individual) and HNI (High Net-worth Individual) segments, stands at approximately 4-5 per cent.

"With the introduction of new client segments to cater to the Rs 25 crore market, and an expanded geographical footprint in India and abroad, we see a huge opportunity to double our market share over the next 5 years. All our growth initiatives are designed to achieve this objective," Karan Bhagat, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of 360 ONE WAM, said.

In addition, the company has declared a third interim dividend of Rs 4 per share for the current financial year (2023-24).

Also Read

Koffee with Karan Season 8: Premiere, guests, timing and where to watch

Koffee with Karan, episode 2: Deol brothers talk about nepotism, Gadar 2

360 ONE WAM logs 13.4% growth in profit after tax to Rs 181 crore

'No need for Netaji, Bhagat Singh, Khudiram Bose in movie on Savarkar'

360 ONE launches global platform 360 ONE Global, appoints new team

Zomato Q2FY24 result: Consolidated net profit at Rs 36 cr; revenue up 71%

Aditya Birla Capital Q2FY24 result: Net profit at Rs 705 cr; income up 13%

Whirlpool's India arm posts 22% fall in net profit to Rs 38.2 crore

UCO Bank Q2FY24 result: Net profit falls 20.3% to Rs 401.67 crore

MRF Limited Q2FY24 result: Net profit jumps 351% YoY to Rs 586 crore

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Q2 resultsIDFC FirstIIFL Wealth Management

First Published: Nov 3 2023 | 3:30 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Nomination filing process for Telangana assembly polls begins on Nov 3

Mizoram polls: 7,671 exercise franchise through home voting, postal ballots

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NED vs AFG Playing 11, pitch report, live streaming

Top five run-getters and wicket-takers in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

India News

Jal Jivan Mission scam: ED raids in Rajasthan linked money laundering case

Govt sends notice to Apple about 'state-sponsored attacks' alert on iPhones

Economy News

70-hour workweek: Here's why Murthy's suggestion won't help India grow

Non-compliance of safety issues may lead to trade barriers: Labour secy

Next Story