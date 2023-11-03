Home / Companies / Results / Whirlpool's India arm posts 22% fall in net profit to Rs 38.2 crore

Whirlpool's India arm posts 22% fall in net profit to Rs 38.2 crore

Whirlpool India Q2 result: The company's revenue from operations was down 5.58 per cent to Rs 1,521.56 crore during the quarter under review against Rs 1,611.54 crore last year

BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 3 2023 | 2:25 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Consumer durables maker Whirlpool of India Ltd on Friday reported a 22.07 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 38.20 crore for the second quarter ended September 30 as compared to Rs 49.02 crore in the same quarter last year. The net profit more than halved from Rs 76.72 crore in the previous quarter.

Whirlpool of India is a subsidiary of US-based Whirlpool Corporation.

The company's revenue from operations was down 5.58 per cent to Rs 1,521.56 crore during the quarter under review against Rs 1,611.54 crore last year. In the previous quarter, it had reported revenue from operations of Rs 2,038.59 crore.

The company's total expense was at Rs 1,503.17 crore in the quarter, down 4.06 per cent over the year-ago period. The total income in the September quarter was at Rs 1,55,5.45 crore, down 4.8 per cent.

Last week, the company's parent slashed its full-year profit forecast, signalling a fall in demand for its washing machine and kitchen appliances. According to a report by news agency Reuters, consumers are cutting spending on costly items as the cost of living rises in the USA. It is also impacted by the rise of interest rates over the last year to bring down high inflation and slowdown fears in the global economy.

The company now expects earnings per share of about $16, compared with its previous forecast of $16 to $18.

As of 2:10 p.m., the shares of Whirlpool of India were trading at Rs 1,604.45 apiece on BSE.

(With agency inputs)

Also Read

NIM expansion, loan growth: Top 5 things to track in SBI's Q4FY23 results

Nifty Realty may see profit booking; Buy Nifty Infra at support of 5,864

Consumer durables in IIP down 4% in FY23 compared to pre-covid FY20

Consumer durables companies' Q4 performance dampened by unseasonal rain

Unseasonal rains to impact performance of consumer durables in Apr-Jun qtr

UCO Bank Q2FY24 result: Net profit falls 20.3% to Rs 401.67 crore

MRF Limited Q2FY24 result: Net profit jumps 351% YoY to Rs 586 crore

JK Lakshmi Cement Q2 result: PAT increases by 55% to Rs 95.87 crore

Bombay Dyeing Q2 result: Loss after taxes reduced to Rs 51.99 crore

Gujarat Gas Q2 results: Net profit drops 26% on lower selling prices

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Whirlpool IndiaWHIRLPOOLQ2 resultsConsumer DurablesBS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 3 2023 | 2:25 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Nomination filing process for Telangana assembly polls begins on Nov 3

Mizoram polls: 7,671 exercise franchise through home voting, postal ballots

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NED vs AFG Playing 11, pitch report, live streaming

Top five run-getters and wicket-takers in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

India News

Jal Jivan Mission scam: ED raids in Rajasthan linked money laundering case

Govt sends notice to Apple about 'state-sponsored attacks' alert on iPhones

Economy News

70-hour workweek: Here's why Murthy's suggestion won't help India grow

Non-compliance of safety issues may lead to trade barriers: Labour secy

Next Story