Home / Companies / Results / 3M India Q4 results: PAT increases 27% to 173 cr, revenue up by 19%

3M India Q4 results: PAT increases 27% to 173 cr, revenue up by 19%

Shares of the company, which makes everything from 'Scotch' tape and 'Post-it' notes to power tools and medical products, rose as much as 11.8% to 34,599 rupees, their highest in nearly four months

Q4, Q4 results
Photo: Shutterstock
Reuters BENGALURU
2 min read Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 4:40 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

3M India reported a 27% rise in quarterly profit on Tuesday aided by strong demand in its healthcare equipment, as well as transportation and electronics segments.

Shares of the company, which makes everything from 'Scotch' tape and 'Post-it' notes to power tools and medical products, rose as much as 11.8% to 34,599 rupees, their highest in nearly four months.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Consolidated profit after tax rose to Rs 173 crore ($20.8 million) in the quarter ended March 31 from Rs 136 crore an year ago.

3M India, the Indian arm of the U.S.-based 3M Co, said its healthcare segment, which makes surgical supplies and medical component tapes, saw a 19% rise in revenue.

Demand for medical equipments has risen in India with a rise in the need for healthcare for a rising population. 3M also saw strong demand in its transportation and electronics segment, which houses products including automotive parts, lighting needs and wires and cables.
 

Demand for private and commercial vehicles grew during the quarter, benefiting companies like 3M. Revenue from the segment, which contributes 41% to the revenue mix, grew nearly 4% to Rs 451 crore.

3M's total revenue was further boosted as it has been benefiting from steady price increases across products including adhesives and office supplies.

Revenue from operations for saw a near 5% uptick to Rs 1,095 crore, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) expanded to Rs 245 crore from Rs 204 crore an year ago.

Additionally, the company announced a dividend of 160 rupees per share and a special dividend of 525 rupees per share.

U.S. based 3M Co had posted a better-than-expected profit in the March-quarter on higher sales in its electronics unit.

 

Also Read

Rajasthan Board 2024: RBSE 12th results declared at official website

Madhya Pradesh Assembly election result 2023: Date, where & where to watch

TN HSE class 11th Results 2024 declared with 91.17 pass percentage

IIM CAT 2023 result has been declared, here's how to check and download

Bihar Board 12th Result: BSEB 12th result is expected to be out before Holi

TVS Supply Chain Solutions Q4 results: Consolidated PAT at Rs 5.38 cr

RITES Q4FY24 results: Net profit marginally declines to Rs 137 crore

NMDC Q4 results: Net profit falls 38% to Rs 1,416 crore on higher expenses

AstraZeneca Q4 results: Net profit jumps 128%, revenue rises 34.59%

Dish TV Q4 results: Net loss widens to Rs 1,990 cr, revenue declines 19%

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :3M IndiahealthcareQ4 Results

First Published: May 28 2024 | 4:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story