ABB India Oct-Dec quarter net profit rises 56% to Rs 528.41 crore

India-listed entity ABB India reported a 56 per cent rise in its net profit for the October-December 2024 period, driven by higher revenue.

The company’s net profit for the quarter under review stood at Rs 528.41 crore, up from Rs 338.68 crore a year ago. This growth was primarily driven by higher revenue, which grew 22 per cent to Rs 3,364.93 crore in the same period. ABB India noted that this quarter saw the highest-ever December-ended quarterly revenue in the last five years.

Sequentially, ABB India’s net profit was up 20 per cent, while revenue grew 16 per cent.

The company’s board also approved a final dividend of Rs 33.50 per share for the financial year ended December 31, 2024, subject to shareholders' approval. ABB India follows a January-December financial year.

In its press release, the company stated that the full year saw its highest-ever order book of Rs 13,079 crore and revenue of Rs 12,188 crore.

For the quarter, ABB India’s order book as of December 2024 stood at Rs 9,380 crore, with Rs 2,695 crore in new order wins. The company noted a 14 per cent dip in new orders won in the quarter due to the impact of one-time large orders in the same period in CY2023.

The company stated, “For the quarter, Process Automation experienced an uptick led by metals, while Robotics & Discrete Automation posted a quantum leap in order growth compared to the same period in CY2023. The uptrend in orders for the quarter came from segments such as metals and mining, energy and chemicals, buildings and infrastructure, food and beverage, electronics, and renewables.”