HCG Enterprises Q3 results: Consolidated net profit up 126% to Rs 7.75 cr

Bengaluru-headquartered HealthCare Global Enterprises (HCG) reported a 125.9 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 7.75 crore during the third quarter of the financial year ended December, compared to Rs 3.43 crore in the same period the previous year.

The company reported operational revenue of Rs 557.7 crore in Q3FY25, up from Rs 468.9 crore in the same period last year. This growth was driven by increasing volumes across modalities. Notably, the oncology segment saw a 24 per cent rise following the MG Hospital acquisition, the company stated.

HCG Enterprises' emerging centres such as the Kolkata centre grew by 40 per cent and the South Bombay center grew by 28 per cent.

“South Bombay centre witnessed strong performance despite challenges in international business, which we expect to recover by the upcoming quarter. We are confident of the robust growth in these centres with improving performance on the back of strong brand creation, quality clinical talent and increased awareness programmes for cancer care and diagnosis,” said Raj Gore, CEO, HealthCare Global Enterprises.

“During the quarter, we consolidated operations for MG hospital in Vizag. This acquisition has been instrumental in enhancing our footprint in the region, allowing us to further expand our services and strengthen our presence in one of the key markets for cancer care,” added Gore.

HCG Enterprises reported a loss before tax for Q3 at Rs 3.30 crore. In Q3FY24, the company posted a PBT (profit before tax) of Rs 11.06 crore. HCG witnessed an earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) of Rs 92.3 crore, with a growth of 15 per cent compared to the same period last year. Ebitda margins stood at 16.5 per cent.

“Guided by our vision of making cancer care accessible and affordable, we are committed to reaching over 50 per cent of cancer patients in India through our unique hub-and-spoke model. In addition to our existing Centres of Excellence (CoE) in Bangalore, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and Kolkata, we are expanding our footprint by establishing multiple CoEs in Cuttack and Odisha,” said B.S. Ajaikumar, executive chairman, HealthCare Global Enterprises.

On Monday, HCG Enterprises shares opened at Rs 489 apiece, down 0.21 per cent on the BSE.