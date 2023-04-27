ACC Q4 results: Profit falls 40% due to high energy costs, revenue up 8.1%



The revenue was up 8.1 per cent to Rs 4,790 crore year-on year basis. Total costs was Rs 4,510 crore, up 13.9 per cent due to high energy costs. ACC, a subsidiary of Ambuja Cement, today reported net income for the January-March quarter that missed the average analyst estimates. The company's net income declined to Rs 237 crore -- a fall of 39.5 per cent on a year-on-year basis.



In a statement, the company said it's net revenue on a sequential basis was up by 6 per cent at Rs. 4,791 crore and EBITDA rose by 40 per cent at Rs. 588 crore. ACC, now a part of the Adani Group, has changed its financial year to April-March from January-December followed previously. The company was taken over by the Adani group in May last year.



The company said while fuel cost is on a declining curve, EBITDA is lower on a year-on-year basis due to higher fuel cost compared to last year. Fuel cost is expected to further reduce in the coming months through synergies with the group as business initiatives are expected to further bring down the operating cost, reduce clinker factor, reduce logistics cost, improve sale of blended cement and expand EBITDA margin. The EBITDA margin expanded from 9.3 per cent to 12.3 per cent on cost optimization and leveraging synergies from adjacency businesses of Adani Group.



ACC is in compliance with all laws: Independent law firm on Hindenburg Ajay Kapur, Whole Time Director & CEO, ACC said, the company's transformation journey fuelled by sizeable operational efficiencies, improved synergies and business excellence has led to substantial improvement in our financial performance and overall business indicators. "We have a detailed blueprint on each of the cost factors and initiatives to reduce & improve. This along with capex program will position the Company back into growth momentum synonymous with its legacy," he said.



Further, in context of the short seller's report, there is a petition filed in the Supreme Court, and the SEBI is examining compliance of laws and regulations by conducting enquiries to the Group's listed companies. Given the matter is sub-judice, the financial statements do not carry any adjustments, the company said. In its notes to the accounts, ACC said an independent law firm had undertaken a review of all the transactions referred in the short seller Hindenburg's report which came out in January this year. The independent law firm report has confirmed company's compliance with all applicable laws and regulations, the company said in a notice to the stock exchanges.