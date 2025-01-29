Ambuja Cements Q3: Profit soars 164% to Rs 2,175 cr, revenue up 4.5%

Cement-maker Ambuja Cements on Wednesday reported 163.9 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,175.33 crore for the third quarter (Q3) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) from Rs 824.25 crore reported during the same period last year.

Consolidated revenue from operations rose marginally by 4.5 per cent to Rs 8,415.31 crore from Rs 8,052.42 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y). On a standalone basis, the Adani Group-owned company reported a net profit of Rs 1,758.03 crore, a 242 per cent rise Y-o-Y from Rs 513.68 crore.

Commenting on the quarter results, Whole Time Director & CEO Ajay Kapur said, “We are pleased to report a quarter of sustainable performance, aligned with our growth plan. With focus on innovation, digitisation, customer satisfaction, and ESG, our vision drives our expansion into new geographies. Our strategic acquisitions have significantly increased our capacity and market presence. This will be dove-tailed with our ongoing expansion projects, delivering exceptional value for our stakeholders and propelling us towards achieving over 104 MTPA capacity by Q4 FY25 and 118 MTPA by FY26."

Shares of Ambuja Cements were trading at Rs 538.20 on the BSE a 1:35 pm, down nearly 3 per cent after the Q3FY25 financial results were released.