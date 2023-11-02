Adani Power Q2FY24 result: Net profit jumps 848% YoY to Rs 6,594 crore

Adani Power Limited reported a jump of 848.07 per cent in its consolidated net profit in the quarter ended September 30 to Rs 6,594.17 crore, compared to Rs 695.53 crore in the same quarter last year. As compared to Rs 8,759.42 crore in Q1FY24, the net profit was down 24.71 per cent.

The revenue from operations for Q2FY24 came in at Rs 12,990.58 crore, compared to Rs 7,043.7 crore year-on-year (y-o-y), registering a jump of 84.42 per cent. On a quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) basis, the revenue for operations was up 18.03 per cent. It stood at Rs 11,005.54 crore in Q1FY24.

The total income for Q2FY24 came in at Rs 14,935.68 crore, compared to Rs 8,445.99 crore y-o-y, registering a rise of 76.83 per cent. On a q-o-q basis, the total income was down 17.52 per cent. It was Rs 18,109.01 crore in Q1FY24.

Last month, the Warora-Kurnool Transmission (WKTL), spanning 1,756 circuit km (ckm) across Maharashtra, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh, was fully commissioned by Adani Energy Solutions Limited (AESL).

The company stated that the project will strengthen the national grid to ensure seamless power flow of 4500 MW between the western and southern regions. It added that the project will also enhance the southern region grid and support large-scale generation integration from renewable energy sources.

At 3:23 pm, the Adani Power Ltd stock was trading at Rs 372.30.