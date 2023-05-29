Home / Companies / Results / Adani Transmission Q4 results: Consolidated PAT up 85% YoY to Rs 440 cr

Adani Transmission Q4 results: Consolidated PAT up 85% YoY to Rs 440 cr

Consolidated revenue from operations during the quarter under review rose 17% to Rs 3,031 crore as against Rs 2,556 crore in the same quarter of last year

BS Web Team New Delhi
Adani Transmission Q4 results: Consolidated PAT up 85% YoY to Rs 440 cr

Last Updated : May 29 2023 | 11:33 PM IST
Adani Transmission on Monday reported 85 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 440 crore year-on-year for the quarter ending March, 2023 (Q4FY23). The same stood at Rs 237 crore in the year-ago period.
The consolidated revenue from operations during Q4FY23 increased by17 per cent to Rs 3,031 crore as against Rs 2,556 crore in the same quarter of FY 2022.

The company reported growth in the operational Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of 28 per cent to Rs 1,570 crore, transmission EBITDA grew 9 per cent to Rs 872 crore, and distribution EBITDA jumped 43 per cent to Rs 834 crore.
Fourth quarter PAT in the transmission business rose 11 per cent to Rs 221 crore, and distribution PAT stood at Rs 218 crore, rising 478 per cent YoY, aided by a mid-term true-up order by the regulator.

Operationally, the transmission system availability was 99.68 per cent in Q4.
 
Energy demand (units sold) improved by 11.5 per cent YoY in Q4FY23, driven by a rise in commercial segment and industrial segment demand

Distribution losses in Q4 were at 4.89 per cent, and collection efficiency remained above 100 per cent.

"AEML continues to provide its customers with a unique proposition of competitive tariffs and renewable energy, with solar and wind accounting for 30 per cent of their energy mix," the company said.

“Adani Transmission is well positioned to deliver exponential growth, and we are working towards fulfilling our nation’s massive electricity needs and strengthening our position as a world class utility. We are accelerating the transition to a sustainable and reliable grid and are committed to our pursuit of energizing and ensuring continuous and reliable power supply across all regions through our assets in India. Our focus remains strong on cashflow generation, operational excellence, and governance.," said Gautam Adani, Chairman, Adani Group.

 

First Published: May 29 2023 | 11:35 PM IST

