Adani Transmission Q4 results: Consolidated PAT up 85% YoY to Rs 440 cr

The company reported growth in the operational Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of 28 per cent to Rs 1,570 crore, transmission EBITDA grew 9 per cent to Rs 872 crore, and distribution EBITDA jumped 43 per cent to Rs 834 crore.
"AEML continues to provide its customers with a unique proposition of competitive tariffs and renewable energy, with solar and wind accounting for 30 per cent of their energy mix," the company said.
“Adani Transmission is well positioned to deliver exponential growth, and we are working towards fulfilling our nation’s massive electricity needs and strengthening our position as a world class utility. We are accelerating the transition to a sustainable and reliable grid and are committed to our pursuit of energizing and ensuring continuous and reliable power supply across all regions through our assets in India. Our focus remains strong on cashflow generation, operational excellence, and governance.," said Gautam Adani, Chairman, Adani Group.