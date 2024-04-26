Home / Companies / Results / Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Q4 results: Profit grows 54% to Rs 208 crore

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Q4 results: Profit grows 54% to Rs 208 crore

In comparison, the company had posted a net profit of Rs 135.57 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal, the asset management firm said in a filing to the stock exchanges

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, a joint venture between the Aditya Birla Capital and Sun Life (India) AMC Investments Inc, is primarily the investment manager of Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2024 | 9:26 PM IST
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC on Friday reported a 54 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 208.4 crore for three months ended March 2024.

Total income surged 34 per cent to Rs 440 crore in the January-March period of FY24 from Rs 329 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's board of directors in its meeting recommended a dividend of Rs 13.50 per equity share for FY24.

For the entire FY24, the company's total income stood at Rs 1,640 crore, marking a jump of 21 per cent year-on-year and net profit was at Rs 780.36 crore in 2023-24, an increase of 31 per cent from the preceding fiscal.

ABSL AMC is a leading asset management company in the country with quarterly average assets under management of Rs 3.32 lakh crore as of March this year.

First Published: Apr 26 2024 | 9:26 PM IST

