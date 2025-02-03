Alembic Pharma Q3 results: PAT falls 23.29% amid market headwinds

Alembic Pharma on Monday reported a 23.29 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) for the third quarter of financial year 2024-25 (Q3FY25) at Rs 138.42 crore, down from Rs 180.45 crore in the same period last year.

Alembic’s revenue from operations rose to Rs 1,692.74 crore in Q3FY25, a 3.8 per cent Y-o-Y increase from Rs 1,630.57 crore in Q3FY24.

Commenting on the reasons behind the drop in PAT, Shaunak Amin, managing director, Alembic, said the company faced market headwinds in the acute segment this quarter.

“To strengthen field force efficiency, we have enhanced automation and artificial intelligence (AI) to upscale execution. This transition has partly impacted quarterly growth,” he added.

At the operating level, the company’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) rose to Rs 271 crore, with an adjusted Ebitda margin of 16 per cent in the December quarter, compared to Rs 269 crore and 16.5 per cent, respectively, in the same period last financial year.

The company’s India branded business grew 3 per cent to Rs 614 crore in Q3FY25, driven by a 22 per cent growth in its animal health business, supported by a strong portfolio of brands.

Also Read

Amin added that Alembic’s other key therapies in its specialty business continued to outpace market growth.

In the international business, Alembic’s US generics segment grew 10 per cent to Rs 521 crore, while the ex-US business also saw a 10 per cent increase to Rs 299 crore.

On Monday, Alembic Pharma’s share price declined 3.05 per cent, closing at Rs 908.50 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).