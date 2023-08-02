Home / Companies / Results / Ambuja Cements consolidated Q1 PAT up 20% on better operational performance

Ambuja Cements consolidated Q1 PAT up 20% on better operational performance

Ambuja Cements said sustained volume growth was supported by increase in blended cement and improvement in efficiency parameters

Amritha Pillay Mumbai
Adani-promoted Ambuja Cements reported a 20 per cent rise in consolidated profit after tax (attributable to the owners of the company) for the quarter ending June 2023 (Q1 FY24), due to improved operational performance and higher other income.

For Q1 FY24, Ambuja Cements' profit after tax (PAT) stood at Rs 905.61 crore, up from Rs 752 crore. The company's revenue reached Rs 8,712.90 crore, an increase of 8.5 per cent from Rs 8,033 a year ago. The reported PAT for the company was at Rs 1,135.46 crore, up 31 per cent from Rs 865.44 crore. The company’s other income also rose 87 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 269 crore. Sequentially, the company’s PAT grew 40 per cent from Rs 645 crore a quarter ago.

"Along with the strong demand for our premium cement products, growth was fuelled by our various competencies in operational excellence, supply chain management, and sales & marketing excellence. Our synergies with the Adani Group companies are lowering input costs, which is boosting Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation (Ebitda) growth,” said Ajay Kapur, Whole Time Director and Chief Executive Officer for Ambuja Cements.

Ebitda for Ambuja Cements, according to the company’s presentation, improved to Rs 1,247 per tonne, from Rs 1,035 per tonne a year ago. This figure does not include the dividend income.

The company’s standalone volume, excluding ACC, stood at 9.1 million tonnes, up 23 per cent YoY. Ambuja Cements reported that sustained volume growth was supported by an increase in blended cement and improvement in efficiency parameters.

In Wednesday’s trading, Ambuja Cements closed flat at Rs 460.95 per share on the BSE.

