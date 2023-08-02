Home / Companies / Results / SKF India standalone PAT rises to Rs 154.53 crore in June quarter

SKF India standalone PAT rises to Rs 154.53 crore in June quarter

Bearings maker SKF India on Wednesday said it has recorded a 20 per cent growth in its standalone Profit After Tax (PAT) at Rs 154.53 crore in three months ended June 2023.

Press Trust of India Mumbai
The company had reported a standalone PAT of Rs 129.18 crore in Q1FY23, SKF India said in a statement.

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2023 | 4:41 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Bearings maker SKF India on Wednesday said it has recorded a 20 per cent growth in its standalone Profit After Tax (PAT) at Rs 154.53 crore in three months ended June 2023.

The company had reported a standalone PAT of Rs 129.18 crore in Q1FY23, SKF India said in a statement.

Revenue from operations during the quarter was at Rs 1,149.6 crore as compared to Rs 1,054.7 crore in the same period a year ago, it said.

"We reported yet another quarter of impressive growth, achieving a 9 per cent increase in revenue and an 18 per cent increase in PBT year-over-year. Our focus on portfolio management and higher price realisation helped us offset inflationary pressures," Manish Bhatnagar, Managing Director of SKF India Ltd, said.

Given the company's focus on strong cash flow momentum and driving operational efficiency, "we remain well prepared for further profitable growth in the upcoming quarters", he said.

"Looking ahead, we are confident that the continued execution of our intelligent and clean growth strategy will help us sustain the growth momentum," he added.

Also Read

SKF India's Q4 consolidated profit after tax rises 12% to Rs 122 cr

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's portfolio up 11% thus far in FY24; beats markets

We must join hands to tackle climate change: CII Eenrgy Conference

Delhi excise 'scam': HC seeks ED stand on bail plea by Vijay Nair

German supplier Schaeffler ramps up capacity at Savli plant in Gujarat

Dhanuka Agritech profit falls by 33% to Rs 32.93 crore in June quarter

IndiGo reports highest-ever profit of Rs 3,091 cr in Q1FY24, revenue up 30%

Rising costs eat away KFC operator Sapphire Foods India's Q1 profit

Indian Overseas Bank net profit increases 28% to Rs 500 crore in Q1

Adani Wilmar posts Rs 79 cr loss in June quarter due to lower income

Topics :SKF IndiaCompanies

First Published: Aug 02 2023 | 4:40 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Foxconn to invest $600 mn in Karnataka for components, chipmaking machinery

Tata Power Renewable Energy signs pacts with MSEDCL for two solar projects

India News

GST Council Meet 2023 to be held for 51st time today, here's what to expect

IMD Weather Forecast Today (Aug 2): When and where to expect heavy rainfall

Technology

Google's YouTube Shorts platform launches new features for creators

OnePlus launches Nord CE 3 smartphone; sale starts from Aug 4: Details here

Economy News

Tax filing for AY24 touches all-time high, surpasses 67.7 million

GST Council meeting: Delhi FM Atishi to raise issue of tax on online gaming

Next Story