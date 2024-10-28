Ambuja Cements Q2FY25 results: Net profit dips 42.5% to Rs 456 crore

Reflecting price and demand weaknesses in the sector, Ambuja Cements reported a 42.5 per cent dip in its consolidated net profit (attributable to the owners of the company) for the quarter ending September 2024 (Q2FY25), largely due to muted revenue growth.

For the quarter under review, Ambuja Cements reported a net profit of Rs 456 crore, down from Rs 793 crore reported a year ago. Net sales for the Adani Group-promoted entity rose marginally by 1.2 per cent to Rs 7,516 crore in the same period.

Sales volume in the period, the company said, was up nine per cent year-on-year to 14.2 million tonnes.

In a Bloomberg poll, 16 analysts estimated revenue of Rs 7,171 crore and a net profit of Rs 509.6 crore. The company missed street estimates.

“This performance is supported by healthy volume growth, increasing scale of operations, value extraction from acquired assets, enhanced cost leadership, improved operational efficiencies, and group synergies,” the company said.

Ajay Kapur, whole-time director and chief executive officer (CEO), Ambuja Cements, said, “With our strong foothold across the nation, we are further expanding our footprint in new geographies in line with our vision. After the successful completion of the Orient Cement transaction, we are well-poised to achieve 100+ MTPA capacity by the end of this financial year.”

Ebitda was at Rs 780 per tonne, and margins, the company said, were at 14.8 per cent. Ebitda is earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation, and amortisation.

In its outlook for the sector, the company said, “Strong infrastructure demand and ongoing needs from the housing and commercial sectors are anticipated to boost cement demand in H2 FY25. We expect demand during FY25 to grow in the range of 4-5 per cent.”