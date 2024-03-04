Home / Companies / Results / Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Q3 net profit rises 46 pc to Rs 27.42 cr

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Q3 net profit rises 46 pc to Rs 27.42 cr

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 18.77 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, the newly-listed firm said in a regulatory filing

Total expenses in the quarter were higher at Rs 102.99 crore as compared to Rs 89.74 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2024 | 7:56 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Ltd on Monday reported a 46 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 27.42 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2023.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 18.77 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, the newly-listed firm said in a regulatory filing.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 163.61 crore as against Rs 142.64 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses in the quarter were higher at Rs 102.99 crore as compared to Rs 89.74 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said.

This is the first earnings statement by the company which runs hotels under brands, including the Park, Park Collection, Zone by The Park, and Zone Connect by The Park, after its listing on bourses in February.

Also Read

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels lists at 21% premium over its issue price

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels to ramp up portfolio to 4,603 keys in 5 years

Park Hotels gains 30%; Radhakrishnan appointed CEO of Sundaram AMC

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO: Price band fixed at Rs 147-155

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO subscribed 2.52 times on Day 1 of bidding

Jana SFB Q3FY24 results: Net profit rises 12.82% to Rs 134.64 crore

HSBC pre-tax profit up 19% in India for FY23, more profitable than China

Magadh Sugar Q3 results: Net profit rises 77.3%, income at Rs 219 cr

ABB India result: PAT grows to Rs 345 cr, revenue at Rs 2,757 cr in Dec qtr

ReNew Q3 results: Loss narrows to Rs 321 cr, revenue rises to Rs 1,929 cr

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Apeejay Surrendra Park HotelsHotel industryQ3 results

First Published: Mar 04 2024 | 7:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story