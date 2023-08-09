Home / Companies / Results / APM Terminals Pipavav consolidated profit rises 14% to Rs 68 cr in Q1

APM Terminals Pipavav consolidated profit rises 14% to Rs 68 cr in Q1

Revenue from operations for the first quarter of the ongoing fiscal was Rs 214.91 crore as against Rs 206.55 crore a year ago, it said

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2023 | 6:39 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

APM Terminals Pipavav on Wednesday reported a 14 per cent growth in consolidated net profit to Rs 67.82 crore for the June quarter.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 59.33 crore in the year-ago period, APM Terminals Pipavav, earlier known as Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd, said in a statement.

Revenue from operations for the first quarter of the ongoing fiscal was Rs 214.91 crore as against Rs 206.55 crore a year ago, it said.

Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) for the June quarter was Rs 105.84 crore as against Rs 111.64 crore a year back, the private port operator said.

The container volume during the quarter grew 7 per cent to 1,99,000 Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units (TEUs), while the dry bulk volume fell 28 per cent to 0.67 million MT.

The liquid volume was up 29 per cent at 0.26 million MT in the quarter under review while volume under Roll-on-Roll-off (Ro-Ro) surged 118 per cent to 14,000 units against 6,000 units a year ago, APM Terminals Pipavav said.

The port also handled 10.06 per cent more container trains at 523 during the quarter compared to 473 a year ago.

Also Read

Cyclone Biparjoy adversely impacts APM Terminals Pipavav Port in Gujarat

Operations at several ports, oil rigs halted as India prepares for Biparjoy

APM Terminals Pipavav Q4 profit rises 31%, Ebitda stands at Rs 129.94 cr

Gujarat Pipavav Port nears 52-week high; stock surges 18% in one month

Launching fresh attacks, Cong mentions Adani Group's alleged 'China links'

Sugar manufacturer EID Parry reports consolidated Q1 PAT at Rs 324.90 cr

Tata Power Q1 net profit rises 29% to Rs 1,141 cr on higher revenues

Force Motors posts Q1 profit on strong demand boosted by rise in demand

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals PAT grows 35% to Rs 142 crore in Q1

Data Patterns (India) Ltd reports 81.7% rise in Q1 PAT at Rs 25.38 cr

Topics :Q1 resultsAPM Terminal Pipavav

First Published: Aug 09 2023 | 6:39 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Shriram Group tycoon who gave away $750 mn sees profit in loans to poor

Shriram Group tycoon who gave away $750 mn sees profit in loans to poor

India News

No confidence motion LIVE: Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah to speak in LS today

Yogi govt goes strict on officials not responding to calls of public reps

Technology News

Explained: Why India restricted computers & who need a licence

iOPEX Technologies launches new AI framework to support businesses

Economy News

RBI likely to keep rate and policy stance unchanged to control inflation

India's July inflation likely breached RBI's 6% upper tolerance level: Poll

Next Story