APM Terminals Pipavav Q3 results: Net profit rises 39% to Rs 110 cr

Revenue from operations for the third quarter of the ongoing fiscal was Rs 269.63 crore as against Rs 249.25 crore a year ago, APM Terminals Pipavav (Gujarat Pipavav Ltd) said

APM Terminals Pipavav also handled 29,000 units of cars under the RoRo category, besides 589 container trains during the quarter, the operator added
Press Trust of India Mumbai

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2024 | 7:20 PM IST
Private port operator APM Terminals Pipavav on Monday posted a 39 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 110.27 crore for the December quarter.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 79.34 crore in the year-ago period, according to a statement.

Revenue from operations for the third quarter of the ongoing fiscal was Rs 269.63 crore as against Rs 249.25 crore a year ago, APM Terminals Pipavav (Gujarat Pipavav Ltd) said.

At the same time, the company said it delivered an Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation (EBITDA) of Rs 159.30 crore, registering a growth of 13 per cent from Rs 140.38 crore in the year-ago period.

The container cargo business for the quarter stood at 2,04,000 TEUs (Twenty foot equivalent units), an increase of 6 per year-on-year.

APM Terminals Pipavav also handled 29,000 units of cars under the RoRo category, besides 589 container trains during the quarter, the operator added.

First Published: Feb 12 2024 | 7:20 PM IST

