India's Apollo Hospitals Enterprise reported a bigger-than-expected third-quarter profit on Thursday, as higher bed occupancy mitigated the impact of its cash-guzzling pharmacy vertical.

The hospital chain operator's consolidated net profit rose 59% to Rs 245 crore ($29.5 million) in the three months ended Dec. 31, beating analysts' average estimate of Rs 240 crore, as per LSEG data.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel