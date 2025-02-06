Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / Results / Apollo Tyres Q3FY25 results: Net profit declines 32% to Rs 337 crore

Apollo Tyres Q3FY25 results: Net profit declines 32% to Rs 337 crore

Consolidated revenue from operations in the third quarter stood at Rs 6,927.95 crore as against Rs 6,595.37 crore in the year-ago period

Apollo Tyres
The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 497 crore in the same period of the last fiscal year.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 7:43 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Apollo Tyres Ltd on Thursday reported a 32 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 337 crore in the December quarter with high raw material cost impacting margins.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 497 crore in the same period of the last fiscal year, Apollo Tyres said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations in the third quarter stood at Rs 6,927.95 crore as against Rs 6,595.37 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses in the quarter were higher at Rs 6,467.4 crore as compared to Rs 5,877.93 crore in the year-ago period. Cost of materials consumed was at Rs 3,222.77 crore as against Rs 2,884.63 crore, the company said.

Commenting on the performance, Apollo Tyres Chairman Onkar Kanwar said, "Under tough market conditions we have been able to perform well in the key passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle replacement segments in India. This performance was somewhat negated by the sluggish OE segment."  Europe, too, has performed in line with the market, he added.

"While the third quarter witnessed an increase in raw material prices, impacting our margins, we see a flattish trend in the current quarter," Kanwar said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bharti Airtel Q3 results: Net profit rises 505% to Rs 14,781 crore

Britannia Industries Q3 results: Net profit increases 5% to Rs 582 cr

ITC Q3FY25 results: Profit down 7.27% to Rs 5,013.16 cr, revenue up 9%

Hero MotoCorp Q3 results: Net profit increases 12% to Rs 1,203 crore

JK Lakshmi Cement Q3 results: Net profit declines 59.7% to Rs 60.5 cr

Topics :Apollo TyresQ3 resultsTyre industry

First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 7:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story