ITC Q3FY25 results: Profit down 7.27% to Rs 5,013.16 cr, revenue up 9%

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 5,406.52 crore in the year-ago period, ITC said in a regulatory filing

ITC
(Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 7:28 PM IST
Diversified entity ITC Ltd on Thursday reported a decline of 7.27 per cent in consolidated net profit to Rs 5,013.16 crore for the December quarter.
 
The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 5,406.52 crore in the year-ago period, ITC said in a regulatory filing.
 
ITC's revenue from operations was up 9.05 per cent to Rs 20,349.96 crore in the December quarter from Rs 18,660.37 crore in the last fiscal year.
 
The total expenses were 12.18 per cent higher in the December quarter to Rs 14,413.66 crore.  READ: Hero MotoCorp Q3 results: Net profit increases 12% to Rs 1,203 crore
 
The total income of ITC, which includes other income, rose 8.47 per cent to Rs 20,945.82 crore. It was Rs 19,308.85 crore a year ago.
 
Shares of ITC Ltd on Thursday settled at Rs 441.40 apiece on the BSE, down 1.53 per cent from its previous close.
 
Topics :ITCQ3 resultscorporate earnings

First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 6:52 PM IST

