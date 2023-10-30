Home / Companies / Results / Apple India revenue jumps 48% to Rs 49,322 cr, profit up 77% in FY'23

Apple India revenue jumps 48% to Rs 49,322 cr, profit up 77% in FY'23

"The company's total expenses for the fiscal were reported as Rs 46,444 crore," Tofler said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The expenditure of the company in FY'2022 was about Rs 31,693 crore

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2023 | 3:32 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

iPhone maker Apple India witnessed a 48 per cent jump in revenue on a year-on-year basis to Rs 49,322 crore in the financial year ended March 2023, according to financial details provided by business intelligence firm Tofler.

Apple India had registered revenue of Rs 33,381 crore in the financial year (FY) 2022.

The company's profit increased by about 77 per cent to Rs 2,230 crore in FY'2023, from Rs 1,263 crore in FY'2022.

"The company's total expenses for the fiscal were reported as Rs 46,444 crore," Tofler said.

The expenditure of the company in FY'2022 was about Rs 31,693 crore.

Also Read

Apple pulls down iPhone 14 Pro from online store, lowers iPhone 14 prices

iPhone 15: Roundup of features expected from upcoming Apple smartphones

iPhone 15 series: Apple's upcoming phones to be made in India by Tata Group

Move to iOS: iPhone 15 is good, but I am spoilt for choice as Android users

After iPhone 15, Apple to start producing iPhone 15 Plus in India

Macrotech Developers posts net profit at Rs 202.8 cr in Jul-Sep quarter

IDFC First Bank Q2 results: Net profit rises 35% to Rs 751 crore

NTPC Q2 results: Net profit surges 38% at Rs 4,726 cr on higher revenues

AU Small Finance Bank Q2 results: Net profit up 17% to Rs 402 crore

Pfizer Q2 results: Net profit declines 52% at Rs 149 cr, revenue slips 9.8%

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Apple IndiaApple iPhones

First Published: Oct 30 2023 | 3:32 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Mizoram polls: PM Modi cancels campaign trip to state, Amit Shah to step in

Chhattisgarh elections: NOTA should be scrapped, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs today

IND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a week

Raahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: Poll

Reserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore

Next Story