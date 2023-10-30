Apple India revenue jumps 48% to Rs 49,322 cr, profit up 77% in FY'23

iPhone maker Apple India witnessed a 48 per cent jump in revenue on a year-on-year basis to Rs 49,322 crore in the financial year ended March 2023, according to financial details provided by business intelligence firm Tofler.

Apple India had registered revenue of Rs 33,381 crore in the financial year (FY) 2022.

The company's profit increased by about 77 per cent to Rs 2,230 crore in FY'2023, from Rs 1,263 crore in FY'2022.

"The company's total expenses for the fiscal were reported as Rs 46,444 crore," Tofler said.

The expenditure of the company in FY'2022 was about Rs 31,693 crore.