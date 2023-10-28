Home / Companies / Results / Pfizer Q2 results: Net profit declines 52% at Rs 149 cr, revenue slips 9.8%

Pfizer Q2 results: Net profit declines 52% at Rs 149 cr, revenue slips 9.8%

Revenue from operations declined 9.76 per cent to Rs 575.21 crore in the quarter as against Rs 637.47 crore in the year-ago period

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Total income was at Rs 611.28 crore in September quarter 2023-24, down 7.62 per cent

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2023 | 4:50 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Drug firm Pfizer Ltd on Saturday reported 52.11 per cent decline in net profit at Rs 148.96 crore for the second quarter ended September 2023.

The company had logged a net profit of Rs 311.07 crore in July-September period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing by Pfizer.

Revenue from operations declined 9.76 per cent to Rs 575.21 crore in the quarter as against Rs 637.47 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expense was at Rs 410.76 crore, down 5.66 per cent.

Total income was at Rs 611.28 crore in September quarter 2023-24, down 7.62 per cent.

Also Read

Tornado damage to Pfizer plant unlikely to cause supply shortages: US FDA

Sun Pharma recalls over 24K pre-filled syringes of generic medication in US

Pfizer suspends sale, use of some products in India over quality concerns

Domestic drug makers Sun Pharma, Alembic recall drugs in US market

Indian firm used toxic industrial-grade ingredient in cough syrups

Piramal Pharma clocks 11% revenue growth in quarter ending September

Oberoi Realty Q2 profit up 43% to Rs 457 crore in on higher revenue

Union Bank of India Q2 results: Net profit jumps 90% to Rs 3,511 crore

Q2 results: All-round show delivers 27.4% net profit surge for RIL

Exxon posts sharply lower $9.1 bn profit on lower oil, gas prices

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Pfizer IndiaPfizerQ2 resultspharmaceutical firms

First Published: Oct 28 2023 | 4:50 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in Telangana

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs today

IND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a week

Raahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: Poll

Reserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore

Next Story